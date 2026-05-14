Recall alert: 113K electric kettles recalled due to burn risk

The CPSC announced the recall of more than 113,440 electric kettles.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 13,400 electric kettles made by Zwilling J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft and sold at HomeGoods nationwide.

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The handles on the Enfinigy 1.5L and Enfinigy Pro 1.5L kettles can loosen and come off, causing hot contents to spill and posing a burn hazard, the CPSC said.

The electric kettles are stainless steel and come in several colors including black, silver, rose, gold, and white. ZWILLING is printed on the kettles.

The following model numbers are being recalled:

ENFINIGY Electric Kettle

53101-200

53101-201

ENFINIGY Electric Kettle Pro

53101-500

53101-501

53101-502

53101-503

53101-504

They were sold at HomeGoods and online at zwilling.com from December 2019 to February 2026 for between $120 and $200.

If you have the recalled kettles, you should not use them and contact the company for a full refund. You will need to visit the company’s website for instructions on how to submit for the refund.

For more information, contact Zwilling J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft by phone at 866-963-4583, by email or online.

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