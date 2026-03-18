Recall alert: 48K Volkswagen Jettas recalled over issue in electrical system

Volkswagen has recalled more than 48,000 Jettas after an electrical issue was discovered.

Volkswagen is recalling more than 48,000 of its Jettas over concerns that an issue in its electrical system could cause the vehicles to catch fire, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall notice.

The car manufacturer is recalling 48,165 of its 2025-2026 Jettas in the United States because of an incomplete connection with the vehicle’s electrical system. The issue could increase the risk of an excessive current draw that could cause a fire.

Another 13,318 vehicles are affected in Canada, bringing the total to 63,318 in North America.

“The transmission ground wire may not have been properly connected during assembly, causing an open electrical circuit,” the NHTSA wrote.

The issue is described as a human error that occurred during the vehicle’s assembly process, the agency said.

The affected Jettas were produced between March 3, 2025, and Feb. 17, 2026, according to the notice. Volkswagen’s number for the recall is 97TC.

Volkswagen is expected to notify owners by mail around May 8, the NHTSA said. The company will instruct consumers to take their vehicle to an authorized dealer, who will fix the issue for free.

Consumers with questions can contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. They can also learn if their vehicle is affected by searching their Vehicle Identification Numbers on NHTSA.gov.

Owners can also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236. The NHTSA campaign number for this recall is 26V138.

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