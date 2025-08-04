Recall alert: 64,800 pounds of butter recalled over undeclared milk

Tens of thousands of pounds of butter have been recalled because milk was not declared on the butter’s label.

The Food and Drug Administration said Bunge North America recalled the butter, which was distributed from 12 centers across the U.S. and one additional center based in the Dominican Republic.

The recall affects 64,800 pounds of Bunge NH European Style Butter Blend.

The butter came in one-pound packages and was packed in 1,800 cases.

The packages of butter had UPC number 1 00 78684 73961 2 with lot code 5064036503 and product number 5023937, the FDA said.

The FDA classified the recall as a Class II on July 30, with the initial recall issued on July 14.

A Class II recall is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA.

