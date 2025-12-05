Recall alert: 72K Ram trucks recalled over problem with instrument panels

Chrysler has recalled 72,509 Ram trucks because a software error may cause the instrument panel cluster to be blank.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall affects the following trucks:

Ram 1500 Pickup

Ram 2500 Pickup

Ram 3500 Pickup

Ram 3500 Cab Chassis

Ram 4500 Cab Chassis

Ram 5500 Cab Chassis

They are from the 2025 and 2026 model years.

Dealers will inspect and update the software or replace the panel cluster if necessary, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get a letter in the mail alerting them to the issue after Jan. 8, but they can contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall numbers are B4C and B8C.

The vehicle identification numbers are also searchable on the www.nhtsa.gov.

