Recall alert: Children’s electric toothbrush boxes recalled; violate Reese’s Law

The CPSC said 48,000 Autobrush Sonic Pro Kids Toothbrush Boxes have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 48,000 children’s toothbrush boxes.

The recall involves Autobrush Sonic Pro Kids Toothbrush boxes that do not have warnings that they contain a button cell battery, which are also easily accessible inside the box.

Because of the lack of warning and the accessibility of the batteries, the boxes violate Reese’s Law, the agency said.

The boxes have animal characters and their names that match the models of the toothbrushes contained inside: Unity the Unicorn, Lenni the Lion, Harley the Hippo and Danny the Dino.

The box has a white tray with a speaker and a coin cell battery underneath, the CPSC said.

They were sold on TryAutobrush.com from March 2023 to December 2025 for between $85 and $90.

If you have the recalled boxes, you should take the boxes away and contact the company for a $5 store credit. You’ll be told to write “recalled” on the box with a permanent marker and send a photo of it to the company’s email address. You will then be able to throw away the box.

For more information, contact Autobrush by phone at 844-656-3217, by email or online.

©2026 Cox Media Group