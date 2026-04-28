Recall alert: Nissan recalls 48K Cubes over air bag problem

FILE PHOTO: Nissan has recalled 47,928 Cubes over an issue with their air bags. (Photo by Akihiro I/Getty Images)

Nissan has recalled 47,928 Cubes over a problem with their air bags.

The air bag inflator may come off the steering wheel while it is deploying. It could hit the driver or passengers, increasing the risk of an injury, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects some 2009 and 2010 Cubes.

Dealers will inspect the front air bag inflator’s serial number and replace it, free of charge, if necessary.

Owners will be alerted to the issue after May 27, but they can call Nissan at 800-647-7261 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is R26A1.

The Cubes’ vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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