Recall alert: Radioactive shrimp recall expands; affects Kroger, other brands

Tens of thousands of bags of shrimp have been added to a growing recall involving potentially radioactive seafood.

The Food and Drug Administration announced AquaStar (USA) Corp, based in Seattle, has recalled three varieties of shrimp that may be contaminated with Cesium-137.

The following shrimp was recalled:

49,920, 2lb. bags of Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5085 10, Best If Used By: 03 26 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5097 11, Best If Used By: 04 07 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5106 11, Best If Used By: 04 16 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5107 10, Best If Used By: 04 17 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5111 11, Best If Used By: 04 21 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5112 10, Best If Used By: 04 22 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5113 10, Best If Used By: 04 23 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5113 11, Best If Used By: 04 23 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5114 10, Best If Used By: 04 24 27

UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5114 11, Best If Used By: 04 24 27

18,000, 2lb. bags of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp

UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5112 11, Best Before: 10 22 2027

UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5113 10, Best Before: 10 23 2027

17,264, 1.25lb bags of AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail -on Shrimp

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5127 10, Best If Used By: 11 07 2027

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5128 11, Best If Used By: 11 08 2027

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5133 11, Best If Used By: 11 13 2027

UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5135 10, Best If Used By: 11 15 2027

In all, 85,184 bags of shrimp were part of the latest recall.

They were sold in stores such as: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foodsco, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, Pick ‘n Save, Ralphs, Smith’s and QFC in the following states:

Alaska

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

Ohio

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Cesium-137 (Cs-137) was found in shipping containers and frozen shrimp processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, also called BMS Foods. No illnesses have been reported and any shrimp that had tested positive for Cs-137 or was alerted for the radioactive isotope have not entered the U.S. commerce, the FDA said.

“FDA is working with distributors and retailers that received product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati after the date of first detection of Cs-137 by Customs & Border Protection (CBP), but from shipments that did not alert for Cs-137, to recommend that firms conduct a recall. In conjunction with other information, FDA determined that product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati violates the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act in that it appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern,” the FDA said.

If you have the recalled shrimp, you should not eat it and either throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

For more information, contact AquaStar (USA) Corp at 800-331-3440 weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

Previous coverage:

©2025 Cox Media Group