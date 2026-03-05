Recall alert: Stuckey’s Pecan Log Rolls recalled nationwide They were sent to retailers in 37 states.

Stuckey’s Pecan Log Rolls have been recalled in several states due to a labeling error.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture said that Cherry Pecan Log Rolls were put in Original Pecan Log Roll packaging, so cherries are not listed among the ingredients.

The following items were recalled:

Original Pecan Log Roll, 2 oz., UPC 091976665437

Lot number 0476543

Original Pecan Log Roll, 10 oz, UPC 091976920959

Lot numbers:

260201

260209

260804

261103

261201

261705

261801

261903

09082025

260107

260603

260705

260805

260903

261206

261210

261408

261606

261806

262805

263001

They were sent to retailers in the following states:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

For more information, you can call the company at 762-245-8010 or reach Stuckey’s by email.

©2026 Cox Media Group