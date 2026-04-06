Recall alert: Toyota recalls 73K Corolla Cross Hybrid SUVs over pedestrian warning alerts

Blue logo of Toyota Hybrid car close-up. Toyota car in the showroom.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Toyota vehicles. (speed300 - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Toyota has recalled more than 73,500 SUVs because the pedestrian warning sounds are not sufficient.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects some 2023-2025 Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles. The SUVs do not make loud enough pedestrian warning sounds when the vehicles are in reverse, so they fail to comply with federal standards.

Dealers will update the system’s software for free.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after May 30, but can contact Toyota at 800-331-4331. The company’s internal recall numbers are 26TB08 and 26TA08, according to the NHTSA.

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