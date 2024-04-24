Several military horses break free in London Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images) (Jordan Pettitt - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

LONDON — Multiple horses were seen running loose through the streets of London Wednesday morning.

The horses were from the Household Cavalry, according to The Washington Post. They participate in royal celebrations and Changing of the Guard.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Post reported.

Seven horses and six soldiers were going through an exercise Wednesday morning when some of the horses got spooked after some concrete fell at a nearby construction site, the British Army said, according to CNN. The seven horses and six soldiers were part of the Life Guards which is a part of the Household Cavalry.

Five of the seven horses ran off, according to The Associated Press. Four soldiers were thrown off of the horses. Three of the soldiers were injured but their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Horses were seen running loose through central London, the AP reported. The horses got loose near Buckingham Palace.

The London Metropolitan Police said that the five horses were “contained” around 10:30 a.m., according to the Post.

“Our horses have all returned to Hyde Park Barracks and are undergoing veterinary care. Three soldiers are in hospital receiving treatment – their injuries are not deemed to be life threatening,” the British Army said, according to The BBC.

