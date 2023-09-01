Trump indictment in Georgia: Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges

Trump indictment in Georgia: Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges Rudy Giuliani (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

atlanta — Rudy Giuliani, who served as mayor of New York City and as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, has pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges where he is accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election along with Trump and others, The Associated Press reported.

Giuliani in his not guilty plea filing with the court Friday, he also waived his right to appear at an arraignment hearing which is scheduled for Sept. 6, according to the AP. Giuliani is joining Trump and multiple others not planning to make the trip to Atlanta stand before the judge at arraignment.

Six other co-conspirators in the case also pleaded not guilty on Friday as well as waiving their right to an arraignment hearing, according to CNN.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she is trying to try all 19 defendants together, the AP reported. Since the indictment was filed on Aug. 14, court filings have begun including motions that multiple of the defendants have filed to be tried solo or with a smaller group as well as moving their proceedings to federal court.

Giuliani faces 13 charges, including one count of violating Georgia’s RICO Act and three counts each of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and false statements and writings. He spread claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump and urged Georgia state legislators to toss out the popular vote and hand Trump victory, WSB reported.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden by 11,779 votes, according to the news station.


