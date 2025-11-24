Variety ranks the top 100 comedies

There are just some movies that will make you laugh no matter your mood. Variety has ranked the top 100 comedies that the trade publication thinks will tickle your funny bone the most.

Renée Zellweger’s “Bridget Jones’s Diary” starts the countdown at 100. Variety said that “They wouldn’t make that today” and that it would be a shame, "since the cathartic thing about Renée Zellweger’s Bridget Jones is precisely what a bad role model she is."

"Zellweger plants herself inside the soul of this disreputable British singleton, playing her with just the right touch of exuberant masochistic style to turn the movie into ‘Pride and Prejudice’ for the age of train-wreck hedonism," Variety wrote.

Other classics that made the cut include “Pretty Woman” (98), “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (89), “The Devil Wears Prada” (81), “The Big Lebowski” (72), and “Elf” (54).

Here are the top 10, as chosen by Variety:

To see the complete list, click here.

