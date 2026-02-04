Washington Post issues widespread layoffs via Zoom, slashing Sports, Books, podcast

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post issued widespread cuts via a Zoom call with employees.

CNN reported that Executive Editor Matt Murray and human resources chief Wayne Connell sent an email to employees Wednesday morning that they should “stay home today” but log in for an 8:30 a.m. ET call on Zoom.

“The actions we are taking include a broad strategic reset with a significant staff reduction,” Murray told employees on the call, according to The New York Times.

The Washington Post said that a third of its staff across all departments was getting laid off, so it is not just affecting the newsroom, The Associated Press reported.

Employees were told that they would get an email with one of two subject lines telling them whether or not they still had a job at the Post, the AP reported.

The newspaper, which was founded in 1877, is doing away with its Sports section, Books section and is canceling the Post Reports podcast.

It is also restructuring the Metro desk, which covers Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia and will scale back international coverage, CNN reported.

The Times reported that the Post was trying to align with readers’ preferences. In 2024, publisher Will Lewis said the newspaper was in danger.

“We are losing large amounts of money,” he said. “Your audience has halved in recent years. People are not reading your stuff.”

The total number of jobs eliminated was not initially shared, the AP reported.

The layoffs had been rumored for weeks. Leadership had told staff that the paper was not sending anyone to cover the Winter Olympics, but backtracked on that decision, CNN reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group