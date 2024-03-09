Wisconsin barber receives $1,000 tip from customer

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin barber received the tip of a lifetime last weekend.

Chris Davis, a hairstylist at Mi Casa Beauty Salon in Waukesha, was tipped $1,000 for a $30 haircut, WISN-TV reported.

“A tip like that is so unheard of, you know, that’s just a blessing right there,” Davis told the television station.

An anonymous man tips a Waukesha barber $1,000 | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/05iAyOGsGj — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) March 6, 2024

Davis said the shop was busy on March 2.

It was a “completely full day” when he squeezed in a walk-in customer for a haircut.

“I asked them what he was doing. He had a suit on,” Davis told WISN. “I assumed he had a wedding or something.”

The man was a preacher who was heading to Chicago “to pray with children,” said Davis, who has been working at the shop for nine years.

The haircut took 10 minutes, WKOW-TV reported.

Davis said he did not see the $1,000 tip until the customer had left the shop.

“Thank you for obeying Holy Spirit,” the customer wrote on the bill.

“My heart dropped right away,” Davis told WISN. “And I wish I could have gone out and thanked him, but he was already gone.”

Davis spent some of his newfound cash on groceries and bought a video game for his son, according to the television station. The man who made the generous tip said he wanted to remain anonymous, WISN reported.

Davis said the tip “just lets me know there are good people in the world that do a lot of good things for other people.”

“It just makes me to continue to want to make people feel good myself,” Davis told WISN.

