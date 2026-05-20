US local ambassador Charli XCX stars in ad for YSL Beauty

Charli XCX has been wearing YSL Beauty products for her most recent appearances, and now we know why: She's the brand's new U.S. local ambassador.

To go along with her new role, she's starring in a new ad for the brand that features its new product, Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation. The ad's set to her latest song, "Rock Music," and shows Charli getting ready in a dressing room. She applies lipstick before heading to a green room, showing off what's described as a "modernized smoky eye" along with the foundation, lip color and other products.

"It's been really special to collaborate and evolve how I express myself through beauty with YSL Beauty in the past months. Hope you enjoy what we're making," Charli says in a statement.

She tells NYLON, "I'm not that technical with it, which is why I like YSL Beauty. It's easy and chill for me to use. I like to keep it effortless and natural." She also reveals that her favorite makeup hack is brushing and sometimes putting hairspray on her eyebrows, which she says is "probably terrible for you."

Meanwhile, Madonna seems to be taking issue with a line in "Rock Music," in which Charli sings, "I think the dance floor is dead (It's so dead)/ So now we're making rock music." Madonna posted a carousel of photos on Instagram Wednesday of herself all glammed up, with the caption, "If your Dance floor feels dead Maybe you're playing the wrong music."

One fan commented, "OH THE CHARLI SHADE."

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