The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration sets fall tour

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration pairs original and remastered recordings of Whitney's vocals set to new arrangements performed by a live orchestra, with never-before-seen video footage and interviews, along with footage of some of her historic performances.
The tour is part of a yearlong celebration marking Whitney's 40th anniversary as a recording artist. Pat Houston, the executor of Whitney's estate, says in a statement, "There's so much excitement happening around this tour, even the discussions and plans to take the tour internationally ... [it's] a unique concert experience and she narrates the entire concert."
