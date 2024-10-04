But wait, there's more: Watch Coldplay appear on QVC

Coldplay's new album, Moon Music, is out now, and they've been doing the usual promotional rounds: a Chris Martin chat on The Tonight Show, an interview with Rolling Stone, an upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live. Along with all that, they threw in more of an unexpected appearance on QVC.

All four Coldplay members stopped by the home shopping channel, which was offering a special edition of Moon Music featuring bonus voice memos recorded by Martin and a replica of his studio notebook.

But wait, there's more! During their appearance, Martin and company also performed, took calls from fans and showed off a Moon Music-themed tea set, toaster and frisbee.

Meanwhile, Martin showed up on The Tonight Show disguised as a busker who plays unconventional versions of songs by Taylor Swift and The Beatles, and host Jimmy Fallon did impressions of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan singing the Moon Music track "WE PRAY."

Coldplay's SNL performance airs Saturday.

