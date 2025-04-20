Watch Alex Warren play secret show with Ed Sheeran at Coachella

Jimmy Fontaine
By Andrea Dresdale

Prior to his set at Coachella Saturday afternoon, Ed Sheeran posted a video in which he took fans on a tour of "The Old Phone" pub, which he built to promote one of the songs on his upcoming album. In that video, he told fans he might do a "secret show" at the pub later on -- and that's just what he did.

On Sunday afternoon, Alex Warren posted video on his Instagram Story, captioned, "This is what happiness feels like..."  It showed him singing his hit "Ordinary" with Ed at the pub, along with the traditional Irish musicians that Ed's been performing with at the various pop-ups he's been doing to promote his new music.

Ed also posted additional video of the moment on his own Instagram Story.

Ed is one of Alex's main musical influences, along with Lewis Capaldi, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber, so it's no wonder he was so happy to play with him.

The North American leg of Alex's Cheaper Than Therapy tour starts Thursday.

