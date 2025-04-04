Watch an animated Justin & Hailey Bieber move on in new animated skylrk ad

Justin Bieber is so moving on. He's posted an animated short film on Instagram that serves as an ad for his new clothing brand, skylrk — which is possibly pronounced "skylark," though that hasn't been confirmed.

In the film, set to Eddie Benjamin's song "Maniac," Justin is seen riding an electric scooter to a house that represents his former clothing brand, Drew House. That brand's logo is on the wall, and in the pool there's a Drew House-branded teddy bear sitting in a Drew House-branded floatie.

Animated Justin then pulls out a box of matches with the skylrk logo on it, strikes one and sets the house on fire. He leaves the house and meets up with an animated version of his wife, Hailey. The two kiss, and then walk away from the burning house while pushing a stroller that presumably contains their son, Jack.

The two then walk into a house that's shaped like the skylrk logo as the film ends with the word "skylrk." There's a note on Justin's Instagram Stories that says, "If u want more info on when we are launching n where n how and such follow @skylyrk." So far, there are no posts on that Instagram page.

As per Justin's previous posts, the brand will include sunglasses, shoes, beanies and sweatshirts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.