Watch Bruno Mars jam with himself in video for new song ‘I Just Might’

Bruno Mars is truly back, with an upbeat, retro-sounding jam about dancing and love.

He’s dropped "I Just Might," the first single and video for his new album The Romantic, and in it, you get multiple Mars: Bruno sings the song while fronting a band whose members are all himself. While he sings about hoping a woman’s dance moves match her beauty, two other Brunos play guitar, one plays drums, one plays percussion, one DJs and another one films him with an old-fashioned handheld camera.

Bruno, wearing a three-piece light-green embroidered suit and white shoes, sings, “Hey Mr. DJ, play a song for this pretty little lady/ ‘cause if she dances as good as she looks right now/ I just might make her my baby.”

“It’s party time! The self proclaimed Aura Lord is Back,” Bruno wrote in an Instagram post premiering the video.

The Romantic arrives Feb. 27 and Bruno will promote it with his first-ever headlining stadium tour, which kicks off April 10 in Las Vegas. You can sign up for the presale now through Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. PT; it starts Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. PT. All remaining tickets will go on sale Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

