Watch Charli XCX strip down to her underwear, set 'herself' on fire in 'Party 4 U' video

As promised, Charli XCX has delivered a video for her 5-year-old track "Party 4 U," following the song going viral on TikTok.

"We turned this video round in 4 days just 4 u <3," she wrote on Instagram. "i love this song and i can't believe this is happening so many years later. thank you <3."

In the clip, Charli walks through a dining room that has the leftovers from a party, including empty bottles, balloons and a half-eaten cake. She leaves the house and walks out into the sunlight, kicking off her shoes and stumbling down the road barefoot. She then sits down on the pavement, upends her purse, finds her cigarettes and lights one up.

After walking around some more in what looks like a trailer park, Charli strips off the dress she's been wearing and sits on the ground in her bra and panties. She then flashes back to herself wearing lingerie in a strobe-lit room, rolling around and doing striptease moves as Mylar confetti rains down on her.

Back in the trailer park, Charli, still in her underwear, walks toward a large billboard of her own face, climbs up a ladder and starts to rip it to shreds. She then smears it, and herself, with black paint, and then lights the whole thing on fire. The clip ends with Charli sitting outside on a couch smoking while the billboard blazes behind her.

"Party 4 U" appeared on Charli's pandemic project, How I'm Feeling Now, which came out five years ago Thursday.

