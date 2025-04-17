Watch Ed Sheeran crowd-surf at a Persian wedding in new video for 'Azizam'

What does it look like when a ginger-haired British guy crashes a Persian wedding? A lot like Ed Sheeran's new video for "Azizam."

The clip starts with Ed in the studio trying to come up with ideas. He gets up and starts walking, trips over a rug and finds himself magically transported into a building where preparations for a Persian wedding are underway. He's swarmed by the guests, who paw at him and kiss him, so he escapes to the kitchen, where he's also kissed and pawed as he seemingly loses control of his body.

Ed finally ends up at the actual wedding, where he dances and starts crowd-surfing. Falling out of the crowd's arms, he's transported back into the recording studio. A woman says to him in Persian, "My dear, let's go write a hit song. Hurry up!"

Ed explains on Instagram that when he asked his collaborator Ilya, who produced "Azizam," what sort of video they should make for the song, Ilya told him, "You gotta do it as a Persian wedding, that's the best way to showcase all of the culture in a video."

Ed adds, "I found it was so similar in ways to the Irish weddings I grew up going to, but obviously so different in other ways. ... I find our two cultures have so much intertwined similarities. But underneath it all is love and pride."

Ed also reveals that the woman at the end of the video is a legendary Iranian artist named Googoosh and that they've recorded a Persian version of the song together, which will be released at midnight Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.