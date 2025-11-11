Watch Justin Bieber serenade Kendall Jenner at her 30th birthday party

Justin Bieber smiles court side at The League on October 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

You don't have to wait until Coachella next year to hear Justin Bieber sing one of his new songs.

One of Kendall Jenner's friends, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, has posted a vlog on YouTube documenting Kendall's massive 30th birthday bash on an unnamed island, and in it, you can see Justin dedicating his song "Devotion," from his album SWAG, to the reality star.

Justin sings the vocals live, accompanied by a backing track from a laptop, as the party guests -- including Justin's wife Hailey Bieber -- sway and sing along. Kendall, her sister Kylie Jenner and other guests are also seen doing karaoke to Justin's song "No Pressure," from his 2015 album Purpose, as Justin makes faces. Some guests also did karaoke to Justin's hit "What Do You Mean?"

Hailey also posted photos on her Instagram of her island time during the celebration. An admiring Justin commented on one bikini shot, "Oh my f***** god."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

