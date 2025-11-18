Watch Lewis Capaldi unwrap a 41,000-piece Lego statue of himself

Like his friend Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi is a big Lego lover, so he was in his element on Tuesday when he visited a Lego "Chalet of Play" pop-up event in London — and was presented with a massive Lego statue of himself.

The statue, which took 207 hours to create, was made of 41,000 Lego bricks. Lewis posted a video of himself unwrapping the statue on his Instagram Story. In a separate video, Lewis reminisced about building Legos with his brother and also showed off a mini-figure of himself.

Lewis, who's struggled with his mental health, said in a statement, "Having LEGO around helps take my mind off stuff, I'm so focused on putting it all together that I’m able to put other stuff that’s going on to the back of my mind. There’s also a nice nostalgia tied into it, it’s a lovely feeling.”

During his visit Lewis also received a replica of his new EP, Survive, completely made of Legos.

