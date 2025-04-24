Watch Lorde traverse New York City to party in a park in new video for 'What Was That'

Lorde gathered fans together in New York City's Washington Square Park Tuesday night to debut her new song "What Was That." Now, you can see footage of the moment in the brand-new video for the track, which arrived Thursday morning.

In the clip, Lorde, wearing jeans and a button-down, travels all over New York City on foot and by bicycle as she sings the song, which is about longing for a former love. "Yeah, I'm missin' you/ And all the things we used to do," she sings.

Those things, according to the lyrics, include doing MDMA, smoking cigarettes, going to Coachella and kissing "for hours straight." "I didn't know then/ but you'd never be enough," she sings.

As the scene turns from day to night, Lorde emerges from a manhole and runs into Washington Square Park, where hundreds of fans cheer her on as she dances wildly.

On Instagram, Lorde posted the video and wrote, "My new music video What Was That. As little between us as possible. Aliveness over prowess. Naïveté over disenchantment. I LOVE YOU WE START HERE."

"What Was That" marks the first new original song from Lorde since her 2021 album, Solar Power. Notably, it's co-produced by Dan Nigro, the musical collaborator of both Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.

