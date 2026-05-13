Watch *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass reunite on Broadway for 'It's Gonna Be Me'

Joey Fatone and Lance Bass are seen arriving to the NBC Upfront on May 11, 2026 in New York City. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Fans who attended the evening performance of the Broadway musical & Juliet on Tuesday night were rewarded with a mini-*NSYNC reunion.

Joey Fatone, who has appeared in & Juliet on Broadway and in the touring production of the show, was in the house on Tuesday night to lead a special singalong. During a performance of *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me," featuring Joey and the whole cast, none other than Lance Bass popped up at the end to join in the fun. Of course, the audience went nuts.

"It's Gonna Be Me" is actually a regular part of & Juliet, because the entire show is built around the hits of Max Martin, including "Roar," "Since U Been Gone," "Can't Stop the Feeling!" "...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

According to People, Lance almost didn't make it, because he was seeing another musical, Titanique, in a different theater. But since that show was just 90 minutes long, Lance was able to run across Times Square and arrive just in time for the performance.

"I almost got hit by six taxicabs, but I made it by the last note!" Lance said in an Instagram video.

To bring the story full circle, Joey is actually a co-producer on Titanique, along with *NSYNC's JC Chasez and others.

As previously reported, Joey and Lance are co-hosting a new reality competition series on E! this summer called Cocktail Wars, where mixologists face off against each other to win $10,000.

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