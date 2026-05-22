Watch Olivia Rodrigo unravel in new video for 'the cure'

Now we know why Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming live show is called The Unraveled Tour.

The singer has released the music video for "the cure," in which she repeats the lyrics, "I'm unraveled" as pieces of red yarn — representing blood — shoot out of her body. She eventually ends up on an operating table with multiple hearts attached to her body by more red yarn. But first, let's go back to the beginning.

Olivia, dressed as nurse in a hospital made out of cardboard and string, selects a heart from a medicine cabinet and injects it with various potions while singing about how her hopes that her partner's love could cure her insecurities has ultimately failed.

"I thought I found the antidote with you/ But my head is full of poison, and my heart is full of doubt," she sings. "I got toxins in my bloodstream, you tried hard to suck 'em out/ And it feels like medication, and it's good for me, I'm sure/ But it don't matter how your love feels anymore/ It'll never be the cure."

At the end, as Liv lies on the operating table, we discover that the hospital — in addition to being made of cardboard and string — is actually a diorama. The "real" Olivia picks it up and places it on the floor of a room filled with cardboard boxes. She then steps on and crushes the diorama — and tiny Liv on the operating table — and walks out.

"this song means so much to me and I'm so so so happy that it's out in the world!" Olivia wrote on Instagram, adding, "this song is the thesis statement of [my album] you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and it made the whole album click for me. I hope you enjoy it xoxoxox."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.