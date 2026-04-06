Watch Sabrina Carpenter and her girls rob a mansion in 'House Tour' video

When you hire the Pretty Girl Clean Up Crew, your house will be spick-and-span when they're done — because they'll steal everything that isn't nailed down.

In the new video for Sabrina Carpenter's song "House Tour," Sabrina and her co-stars Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline pull up outside a mansion in their Pretty Girl Clean Up Crew van, run up to the door, remove the key from under the mat and run inside.

They spend the rest of the video availing themselves of everything the house has to offer: They swim in the pool and take a bath in the tub; they grab all the clothing and jewelry out of the walk-in closet; they steal computers, furniture, a piano and a Grammy; they help themselves to food in the fridge; and they even take the family dog.

When the police show up, the women make their getaway, driving away in their van filled with their ill-gotten gains and towing the homeowner's sports car behind them. On the back of the van, instead of a "Just Married" sign, there's a sign that reads, "Just Robbed a House." As they drive off, they run over a guy, but just shrug and keep going.

The final shot is a note the women left in the house: "Thank you for having us! We had the best stay and will be sure to recommend to all of our friends!" It's signed "pretty girl cleanup," and sealed with a kiss and a wad of used chewing gum.

The video was directed by Sabrina and Margaret, whose husband, Jack Antonoff, co-wrote and co-produced "House Tour," and also co-produced the album it came from, Man's Best Friend.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.