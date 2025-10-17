Watch Sabrina Carpenter reveal her 'greatest fear' in new 'SNL' promo

Sabrina Carpenter isn't scared of hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend -- but she is scared of something else.

Sabrina's hosting and performing on the show on Oct. 18, and in a new set of promos, she and cast member Marcello Hernandez discuss whether or not she's "scared to host."

“Me? I perform in front of thousands of screaming fans every night,” Sabrina replies. “So you’re not scared?” Hernandez asks.

She replies, "No. I'm terrified. But not of hosting. Deep down, my greatest fear is…"

Then she and Hernandez both say at the same time, " …My dentist grows a really long beard and during the appointment it tickles my chest.” The pair look at each other in shock and then walk offstage.

Also in the promos, Sabrina says, "I think I might need to arrest someone for being too hot" -- which she does every night on her Short n' Sweet tour. Hernandez, assuming she's talking about him, laughs and says, "Well, I turn myself in." Instead, Sabrina says, "You're under arrest, cameraman!" pointing to the middle-aged, bald guy behind the camera. "Damn! Yeah I can't compete with that," says Hernandez.

That moment is actually meta, because Sabrina did arrest Hernandez at one of her LA concerts last year for being too hot. At the concert, he was in character as Domingo, the guy in the viral SNL sketch based on her song "Espresso."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.