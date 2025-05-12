What are the cheapest days of the week to fly?

Experian explains why a flexible approach to shopping for airfares is the best way to find the lowest price.

With airfares expected to remain elevated throughout 2025, according to online travel marketplace Hopper, finding the cheapest days to fly could save you a lot of money. The cheapest days of the week to fly are typically Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, this isn't always the case, so Experian says comparing your options and being flexible are the keys to finding the lowest fares.

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Days of the Week to Fly

While Tuesdays and Wednesdays are typically the cheapest days to fly, Fridays and Sundays are usually the most expensive, according to a review of data from travel websites including Google Flights, CheapAir.com, Hopper and Kayak.

Why are Friday and Sunday such expensive days to fly? Both days are in high demand among both business and leisure travelers. Leisure travelers generally prefer to fly on weekends—for example, taking a long weekend Friday to Sunday. Business travelers tend to depart for business trips on Sunday evenings and return on Fridays.

There's usually less demand for mid-week flights, so these fares are generally cheaper. This isn't a hard and fast rule, though. For example, Experian used Google Flights to search for a nonstop Delta flight from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). For a flight on Sunday, May 25, 2025, the lowest fare was $134; but on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the lowest fare was $189. Being flexible about travel dates and times can help you find the lowest airfares.

What's the Cheapest Time of Day to Fly?

The time of day you fly can impact your fares, but it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly how. For instance, conventional wisdom is that early morning flights are generally cheaper than midday flights, but that's not always the case.

For instance, a Google Flights search showed a 7:05 a.m. nonstop Delta flight from JFK to LAX on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, costs $319. Wait until 8:35 a.m., 1:55 p.m., 3:05 p.m. or 4:45 p.m. that day to depart, and the fare drops to $189.

Arrival times could give you an idea of why a fare may cost more. That 7:05 a.m. flight gets you to LAX by 10:00 a.m., giving you a full day for business meetings or sightseeing. The later flights eat up most of your day in travel, which could be why they're cheaper.

What about the theory that late-night flights save you money? A nonstop Delta flight from LAX to JFK on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, proves it's not always so. In this case, Google Flights showed, flights at 9:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. cost the most ($389), while a 4:25 p.m. flight is the cheapest ($139).

Clearly, actual prices can vary greatly no matter when you fly, so it's best to do your own research and not rely on recommended flight times.

How to Save Money on Flights

Try these tactics to save money on airfare.

Be flexible. You'll save the most if you can adjust your flight days, dates or times to take advantage of lower fares. Consider arriving a few days earlier or leaving a few days later than you planned.

You'll save the most if you can adjust your flight days, dates or times to take advantage of lower fares. Consider arriving a few days earlier or leaving a few days later than you planned. Compare rates. Third-party travel price comparison sites like Google Flights, Airfare Watchdog, Kayak or Skyscanner are a good place to start searching for cheap airfares. Most sites show you price trends and forecasts, let you easily compare fares on different dates or at different times, and note whether a current fare is higher or lower than normal. For example, Google Flights has "price graph" and "date grid" options on the search page that allow you to easily see when fares are lowest around your desired travel dates.

Third-party travel price comparison sites like Google Flights, Airfare Watchdog, Kayak or Skyscanner are a good place to start searching for cheap airfares. Most sites show you price trends and forecasts, let you easily compare fares on different dates or at different times, and note whether a current fare is higher or lower than normal. For example, Google Flights has "price graph" and "date grid" options on the search page that allow you to easily see when fares are lowest around your desired travel dates. Check the airline's website. When you find a great fare on a third-party travel website, check the price on the airline's website before you buy. Buying your ticket directly from the carrier might save you money. Even if the price is the same, purchasing direct can make it easier to change your flight if you need to.

When you find a great fare on a third-party travel website, check the price on the airline's website before you buy. Buying your ticket directly from the carrier might save you money. Even if the price is the same, purchasing direct can make it easier to change your flight if you need to. Avoid popular travel times. Airfares are generally higher in mid-summer, when most people go on vacation, and around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. For instance, Google Flights shows that one-way, nonstop flights from JFK to LAX start at $184 for most of December. A week before Christmas, however, prices begin rising, reaching a high of $480 on Dec. 19. But if you're willing to travel on Christmas, you'll pay just $269.

Airfares are generally higher in mid-summer, when most people go on vacation, and around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. For instance, Google Flights shows that one-way, nonstop flights from JFK to LAX start at $184 for most of December. A week before Christmas, however, prices begin rising, reaching a high of $480 on Dec. 19. But if you're willing to travel on Christmas, you'll pay just $269. Consider connecting flights. Google Flights data shows that on average, flights with stops cost 25% less than nonstop flights. If you find a lower fare with a connecting flight, be sure to weigh any savings against the extra travel time as well as the possibility of losing your luggage and the risk of missing your connecting flight.

Google Flights data shows that on average, flights with stops cost 25% less than nonstop flights. If you find a lower fare with a connecting flight, be sure to weigh any savings against the extra travel time as well as the possibility of losing your luggage and the risk of missing your connecting flight. Start shopping early. The lowest prices for domestic flights are typically between 21 and 52 days before departure, according to Google Flights data. For international travel, Google Flights advises booking as early as possible, noting that prices are historically lowest 101 days before takeoff, but begin rising 50 days before takeoff. Most travel websites let you set price alerts on your desired routes and get notified when the fare drops, so you won't miss a deal.

The lowest prices for domestic flights are typically between 21 and 52 days before departure, according to Google Flights data. For international travel, Google Flights advises booking as early as possible, noting that prices are historically lowest 101 days before takeoff, but begin rising 50 days before takeoff. Most travel websites let you set price alerts on your desired routes and get notified when the fare drops, so you won't miss a deal. Join airline frequent flyer programs. Signing up as a frequent flyer is typically free and can give you access to benefits including discounted fares, seat upgrades or even free flights.

Signing up as a frequent flyer is typically free and can give you access to benefits including discounted fares, seat upgrades or even free flights. Get an airline rewards credit card. Look for one with an introductory sign-up bonus that awards you points or miles if you spend a set amount on the card within a certain time period. You could earn enough to pay for a ticket. Airline rewards cardholders often get perks such as seat upgrades, preferred boarding status, free checked baggage or access to airport travel lounges. You may also get travel protections such as trip cancellation insurance or baggage loss insurance when you book travel using the card.

Tip: These days, the lowest available airfare is likely to be a bare-bones basic economy fare. You'll pay extra for checking a bag, choosing your seat and more. Before you buy, read the fine print of airfare offers with an eye out for such fees. These extra charges can easily add up to more than you would have spent for a non-economy fare.

Travel Smart, Save Money

Using credit cards when you travel is easier and safer than carrying cash (or even using a debit card). You can easily freeze a lost or stolen credit card and get a replacement sent to you. Unlike with debit cards, federal law caps your responsibility for unauthorized charges at $50 if reported within 60 days. Credit cards offering trip or rental car insurance and other travel protections can provide additional peace of mind. Are you traveling internationally? Save money by bringing a credit card that doesn't charge foreign transaction fees.

You typically need good or excellent credit to qualify for a travel rewards credit card. You can check your credit report and credit score for free. If your credit score is lower than you'd like, taking steps to improve your credit before you apply for a rewards card could boost your chances of approval. Just like travel, a good credit score can open new doors for you.

This story was produced by Experian and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.