What to wear under the 'Midnight Sun'? Zara Larsson's new line of swimwear

Zara Larsson is giving fans the perfect fits for laying out in the "Midnight Sun."

The singer is launching her first line of swimwear on Wednesday via her lingerie brand Main Rose, which she started last year.

Speaking to Vogue about her new venture, which includes bikinis and one-piece styles, Zara says, "It just made 100% sense. Summer at this point is a part of my personality and my brand — and swimwear is the ultimate summer staple."

The line features shades of pink, citrus and red, plus leopard and snake prints. She tells Vogue, "I want people to feel really sexy — something they can wear to feel free, jump in the ocean, and have fun."

All the styles include four detachable charms, including a lucky number 7 and an acrylic nail. Sadly, there are no dolphin charms as of yet, even though Zara laughs, "The dolphin meme is my mascot now. That's my soul sister!"

Zara also hopes that when fans are rocking her swimwear this summer, they'll be bumping her album Midnight Sun, or her upcoming deluxe, Midnight Sun: Girls Trip. Because the album actually came out in September 2025, Zara explains, "It will be the first time the album can actually exist in the summer, when people are hanging out with their friends or traveling."

"The playfulness of summer is so authentic to me, and I'm glad people are connecting with it," she tells Vogue. "I feel like the Mariah Carey of summer!"

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