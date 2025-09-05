Winn-Dixie Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Special Pricing, Donations

Winn-Dixie celebrates 100 years (Southeastern Grocers)
By Andrea Dresdale

Winn-Dixie celebrates 100 years (Southeastern Grocers)

Join WAPE Team live at Winn-Dixie Point Meadows at Baymeadows and 295, Friday, September 5th from 4 to 6 p.m. for the 100th Anniversary Celebration!

Winn-Dixie is rolling out the red carpet for a free birthday bash to celebrate our iconic history in your local community.

There will be DJ entertainment, birthday cake, sampling, giveaways and more! Also the first 100 customers will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $100! Station arrival 3pmRemote time 4-6pm

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!