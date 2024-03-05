Yeah! Usher and Ludacris celebrate their hit topping 1 billion streams, 13 million in sales

"Yeah!," the 2004 #1 hit by Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon, recently hit some new milestones, both before and after the Super Bowl.

On X, formerly Twitter, Luda showed off a Spotify plaque marking 1 billion streams for "Yeah!" and also a February 9 certification by the Recording Industry Association of America showing sales of 13 million units of the song. The certification came two days before the Super Bowl, during which Usher performed the song. It's not clear when the 1 billion mark was hit.

"That DAMN SUPER BOWL EFFECT Was The Cherry On Top," Luda wrote. "CONGRATS to my brothers @usher @liljon, [writer] @seangarrettpen & ALL THE FANS THAT MADE THIS ONE OF THE BIGGEST SONGS IN HISTORY!!!!"

Usher reposted Luda's message and added, "We did that bro. Thank U to everyone who ever pressed play!!"

Billboard reports that "Yeah!," which spent 12 weeks at #1 upon its release, is the first Spotify billion-stream song for all three artists. It also won the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung collaboration.

Billboard also notes that after Usher's halftime show performance, "Yeah!" saw the biggest increase in streams of all the songs in his catalog: it experienced a 105% boost.

