You'll lose control when you find out we missed out on a live Lewis Capaldi/Teddy Swims duet

What's worse than a concert being canceled because of the weather? Finding out that said concert was going to include a special guest appearance.

Teddy Swims revealed on Instagram Wednesday that he was recently set to perform in Chicago and his "good buddy" Lewis Capaldi had come out to the show. The two had planned to duet onstage, but the show was cut short due to rain. "Unfortunately, we didn't get to sing together, but here's some cool stuff that happened anyway," Teddy said.

Cut to video of the two rehearsing Lewis' hit "Someone You Loved" onstage, along with them embracing. Then it shows Lewis saying, "I came all the way to Chicago to sing a song with Teddy Swims. The lighting's going off." We see him running to escape the rain, and Teddy announcing onstage that they have to stop the show.

We then see Lewis in the back of a car, imitating a disgruntled American fan: "I can't even f****** believe this. I wanna hear some f****** Teddy Swims, man!"

One fan wrote in the comments, "WE MISSED OUT ON A LEWIS CAPALDI SURPRISE?!" Another one added, "OMG this is the duo we always needed."

"I love you @lewiscapaldi. Thank you for coming out to Chicago !! Hopefully we get to do this for real sometime soon!!" Teddy wrote in the caption.

Lewis is on the comeback trail, with a new single, "Survive," as well as an upcoming EP and tour.

