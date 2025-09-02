Zara Larsson announces 2026 Midnight Sun tour

Zara Larsson, 'Midnight Sun' (Sommer House / Epic Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Zara Larsson's new album, Midnight Sun, is due Sept. 26, and she's now lined up a North American tour for 2026 in support of the project.

The tour will start Feb. 28 in Portland, Oregon, and is set to wrap up April 12 in Houston, Texas. Presales start Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time via zaralarssonofficial.com.

Before her own tour starts, Zara is finishing up her stint as the opening act for Tate McRae's Miss Possessive tour; that ends Sept. 27. Zara then heads to Europe for a headlining tour.

In February she'll open for OneRepublic in Australia and New Zealand.

Zara has released a handful of singles from Midnight Sun, including the title track, her new single "Crush" and "Pretty Ugly."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!