Zara Larsson confirms PinkPantheress is on 'Midnight Sun: Girls Trip' ﻿deluxe

Zara Larsson confirmed the release of a deluxe version of her album Midnight Sun, over the weekend, and now, we know at least one of the featured guests.

Zara joined her "Stateside" partner PinkPantheress onstage at Coachella on Saturday to perform a remix of her song "Midnight Sun." "Thank you my queen @pinkpantheress for having me on stage! I love the version of midnight sun that you made and I can't wait for the world to hear your verse on may 1st," she wrote on Instagram.

May 1 is when Midnight Sun: Girls Trip arrives; it's now available for pre-order. To promote the album, Zara posted a photo of her holding up a map of the world marked with 12 flower icons spread across various countries. Fans have theorized that each flower corresponds to the home country of an artist featured on the album.

Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that Zara was "putting the finishing touches" on a deluxe edition of the album featuring "all-women guest stars. We'll have to wait and see who else is included on the project.

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