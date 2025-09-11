Zara Larsson leans into 'Symphony' meme with Lisa Frank-branded variant of new album

In 2024, "Symphony," Zara Larsson's 2017 collaboration with Clean Bandit, went viral on TikTok after people started using it to soundtrack videos that paired imagery of a happy dolphin in a rainbow-tinged sea with incongruous messages like "I have social anxiety," "I'm depressed" and "I'm scared of people." It became so popular that Zara started performing the song in concert with similar dolphin-themed visuals.

When the dolphin image first went viral, people compared it to the artwork of Lisa Frank, who's known for her happy, rainbow-hued animals, including dolphins. Now Zara has teamed up with Frank for a special edition of her new album, Midnight Sun, due out Sept. 26.

The limited-edition CD package features an animated version of Zara frolicking in an underwater paradise of dolphins, plant life and musical notes. You can preorder it now.

Zara says the collab "feels like serendipity — a full-circle moment in the best way." She adds, "From the ‘Symphony’ dolphins that trended on TikTok with so many people noting the Lisa Frank vibes, to an actual collaboration with the icon herself. It’s a little surreal."

Frank adds, "What started as fans making the connection online has now had its defining moment. Her new album is like color in sound, and blending our universes feels like the perfect way to bring that cultural phenomenon to life."

By the way, the original dolphin artwork in the meme was by Christian Riese Lassen.

