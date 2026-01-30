Zara Larsson says Grammy nod makes her feel 'so seen as an artist'

Zara Larsson will compete for her first Grammy on Sunday: She's nominated for best dance pop recording for the title track of her latest album, Midnight Sun. The Swedish star told ABC Audio that she's happy to be recognized by her peers in the Recording Academy.

"It's incredible. It feels so validating and so, I feel so seen as an artist, especially since it's among the people who are in the industry," she said. "I feel like [the song has] been highlighted by the people who are in the arena."

The "Lush Life" singer noted that it's particularly rewarding to be nominated for a project that she had full creative control over.

"It makes me extra happy, because Midnight Sun was really a project that I gave so much of myself to," she told ABC Audio. "Like, I'm finally writing everything. I am curating everything. I am deciding everything and ... the older I get, the more involved creatively I get."

"So, for it to happen on this song feels really, really big and also ... just very, just very validating."

In addition to competing for the award, Zara will be performing at the Grammys Awards Premiere Ceremony, which takes place Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, ahead of the CBS telecast. You can watch that ceremony online at live.grammy.com and the Grammys YouTube channel.

In 2027, the Grammy Awards will air on ABC.

