Zara Larsson shares message for fan who danced with her in viral video

Zara Larsson is sharing a special message for the teen fan who joined her onstage at a concert in Amsterdam.

The "Crush" singer had invited Julia Coster, 16, to rock out with her live, and Julia delivered with no hesitation, nailing every choreographed move.

Video of the duo sharing the stage as they danced to Zara's hit "Lush Life" has since gone viral on TikTok, with one video clip garnering nearly 15 million views.

"Hi Julia! I just wanted to say that being onstage with you was such an honor, and look at what you have created," Zara said in a video message shared with ABC's Good Morning America. "The way people are bringing this energy up onstage every night, inspired by you, is so incredible."

Julia told GMA she was shocked to receive the message.

"Oh my God, that's insane," Julia said when she saw Zara's shout-out. "This video, it means the world to me. I'm never going to delete it, and I'm going to watch it every night."

Julia also recalled sharing the stage with Zara, calling it a nerve-racking moment, but said she went with it.

"I panicked a little bit. I was like, 'Oh my God, now it's really happening,'" she said. "The first thing I thought when I saw her, it was like, 'Whoa, you're so tiny and your makeup is perfect.'"

She added, "I see people being happy about that [viral] video, and that [makes] me even happier."

