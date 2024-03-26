ZAYN wants to collaborate with Miley Cyrus: "Let's do something"

In the past, ZAYN has collaborated with artists like Taylor Swift, Sia, Ingrid Michaelson and Nicki Minaj, so maybe it's not so surprising that he'd like to pair his voice with another great female artist: Miley Cyrus.

During an appearance on his Stationhead account, ZAYN said, "I'd like to do a collaboration with [Miley]. I like her. I like her recent music a lot; it's crazy. She's got a sick voice, and I think we can do something really cool together, especially in line with what my new record sounds like."

“So Miley, if you hear this and you’re interested, I’m here,” he added. “Let’s do something.”

ZAYN's new album, Room Under the Stairs, is coming out May 17. The first single, "What I Am," is out now.

