Zedd to play free rave in NYC bodega

Zedd normally performs at massive festivals or in Las Vegas clubs, but on Aug. 22 he'll be throwing a free pop-up rave in a New York City bodega.

A bodega, if you're not familiar, is a New York institution: a small convenience store, often located on a corner, that sells hot and prepared foods, groceries and many other items.

If you want to attend this event, though, you have to go on a scavenger hunt. You'll have to piece together clues on Zedd's socials, as well as the TikTok and Instagram accounts of 5 gum, the company that the deejay is partnering with on the rave. The first 25 fans to show up at the secret location on Aug. 22 will get a glow-in-the-dark pack that doubles as their ticket.

If you aren't in New York, 5 gum will be giving away $500 for fans to spend on Zedd tickets and exclusive event merch from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6 at 5gum.com/Zedd.

In other Zedd news, he's releasing a new track, "Lucky," on Aug. 9, which features Remi Wolf. His new album, TELOS, will be out Aug. 30.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.