The #1 Mistake Parents Make Before the First Day of School

Back To School Shopping Full shopping basket with stationery on the background of a school backpack and other items. Selective focus on shopping cart. (Nikita - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

With the first day of school right around the corner, it’s not just students who need to prep — parents have some homework too. One of the biggest challenges? Getting kids back into a healthy sleep routine.

Dr. Caroline Weingart, a pediatrician at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, says sleep is just as important as exercise and nutrition when it comes to learning. And the shift shouldn’t be overnight. “Move bedtime up by 15 minutes each night for one to two weeks,” she recommends.

Experts also say it’s key to unplug — no phones, tablets, computers, or gaming an hour before bed. The National Sleep Foundation adds a few more tips:

  • Keep bedtime and wake-up times consistent
  • Create a short, calming bedtime routine
  • Make the bedroom dark, cool, and quiet
  • Avoid scary or overly exciting stories before bed
  • Comfort items like a stuffed animal can ease separation anxiety

A little planning now can make those first school mornings a whole lot easier — for kids and parents.

