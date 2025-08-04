$1 Parking in Miami Beach Has Been Extended!

The city said sometime after Memorial Day a new program will roll out allowing you to enter a code on your Park Mobile app and get two free hours instead of paying at a meter.

If you have been enjoying $1 hourly parking in Miami Beach this summer, good news. The deal has been extended through September 30.

The city launched the promo to support local businesses during the slower season, and the timing could not be better. Miami Spice is happening now through the end of September, so this makes it even easier to go out and explore without worrying about parking prices.

The $1 rate works for up to three hours in city lots, garages and street parking. Just use the ParkMobile app and enter the promo code for your zone. Once you do it once, you are set for the rest of the promo.

That is 45 hours of discounted parking. Enjoy it while it lasts.