$1 Parking in Miami Beach This Summer? Yes, Please.

MIAMI - APRIL 22: The city of Miami skyline seen from the ocean on April 22, 2009 in Miami, Florida. Though it is hard for law enforcement officers to determine which boats have been abandoned unless they wash-up on shore or are a navigational hazard the downturn in the economy has shown that derelict/abandoned boats are becoming more of a problem from California to Maine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Summer in Miami just got a little better—and cheaper. From July 1 through August 31, you can park anywhere in Miami Beach’s municipal lots, garages, or street parking spots for just $1 an hour (up to 3 hours per session). That means more beach, more brunch, and more exploring—without stressing about parking.

But there’s a catch: you have to use the ParkMobile app. Once you enter your zone number, a little pop-up will give you a promo code. Use it once, and you’re set for the rest of the summer in that zone type.

You get up to 15 discounted sessions—that’s 45 hours of cheaper parking to play with, however you want to use them.

Whether you’re heading to dinner, a spa day, or just vibing on Ocean Drive, this is your sign to take advantage.

Miami Beach is showing love to locals and helping small businesses—and we’re all for it.

Find out all the details here!