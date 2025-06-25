$1 Parking in Miami Beach This Summer? Yes, Please.

Summer in Miami just got a little better—and cheaper. From July 1 through August 31, you can park anywhere in Miami Beach’s municipal lots, garages, or street parking spots for just $1 an hour (up to 3 hours per session). That means more beach, more brunch, and more exploring—without stressing about parking.
But there’s a catch: you have to use the ParkMobile app. Once you enter your zone number, a little pop-up will give you a promo code. Use it once, and you’re set for the rest of the summer in that zone type.
You get up to 15 discounted sessions—that’s 45 hours of cheaper parking to play with, however you want to use them.
Whether you’re heading to dinner, a spa day, or just vibing on Ocean Drive, this is your sign to take advantage.
Miami Beach is showing love to locals and helping small businesses—and we’re all for it.