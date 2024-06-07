15 Wells Fargo Branches Are Closing Their Doors in South Florida

If you are a Wells Fargo customer in South Florida, you may need to find a new branch. 15 locations will close this year listed below.
- 3131 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. - Hallendale
- 6600 Taft St. - Hollywood
- 113 S. Tennessee Ave. - Lakeland
- 1551 S. Belcher Rd. - Clearwater
- 3990 NW 16th St. - Lauderhill
- 555 Washington Ave. St. A - Miami Beach
- 4901 Tamiami Trail S. - Naples
- 10191 Cleary Blvd. - Plantation
- 199 N. Ocean Blvd. - Pompano Beach
- 4285 U.S. 1 Dixie Highway - St. Augustine
- 2891 S. Tamiami Trail - Sarasota
- 3400 S. Monroe St. - Tallahassee
- 444 Gamble St. - Tallahassee
- 7931 Gunn Highway - Tampa