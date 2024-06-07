15 Wells Fargo Branches Are Closing Their Doors in South Florida

Wells Fargo

"Little rascals" caught: File photo. Three juveniles, ages 11, 12 and 16, are accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in a Houston suburb last week. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you are a Wells Fargo customer in South Florida, you may need to find a new branch. 15 locations will close this year listed below.

  • 3131 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. - Hallendale
  • 6600 Taft St. - Hollywood
  • 113 S. Tennessee Ave. - Lakeland
  • 1551 S. Belcher Rd. - Clearwater
  • 3990 NW 16th St. - Lauderhill
  • 555 Washington Ave. St. A - Miami Beach
  • 4901 Tamiami Trail S. - Naples
  • 10191 Cleary Blvd. - Plantation
  • 199 N. Ocean Blvd. - Pompano Beach
  • 4285 U.S. 1 Dixie Highway - St. Augustine
  • 2891 S. Tamiami Trail - Sarasota
  • 3400 S. Monroe St. - Tallahassee
  • 444 Gamble St. - Tallahassee
  • 7931 Gunn Highway - Tampa


Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

Ben Harris

Just Ben

