15-Year-Old Cat Celebrates Quinceañera in Style — And We’re Obsessed

Cat hugged by its woman owner. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

In Houston, a 15-year-old cat named Holly just celebrated her milestone birthday in style — with a full-blown quinceañera. Her owner threw the ultimate feline fiesta, complete with a glamorous gown, a dramatic entrance, and plenty of treats.

Videos of Holly’s celebration quickly went viral, striking a chord with pet lovers everywhere — including here in South Florida, where our fur babies are often treated like family.

From doggie birthday cakes in Wynwood to pup-friendly brunches in Fort Lauderdale, it’s clear: we love to celebrate our pets.

So if you’ve ever dressed your dog in a tutu or thrown a backyard party for your cat, know you’re not alone — and Holly’s quince just raised the bar.

Got a pet party story of your own? Share it with us — because in South Florida, every pet deserves their moment in the spotlight.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

