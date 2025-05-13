15-Year-Old Cat Celebrates Quinceañera in Style — And We’re Obsessed

In Houston, a 15-year-old cat named Holly just celebrated her milestone birthday in style — with a full-blown quinceañera. Her owner threw the ultimate feline fiesta, complete with a glamorous gown, a dramatic entrance, and plenty of treats.

Videos of Holly’s celebration quickly went viral, striking a chord with pet lovers everywhere — including here in South Florida, where our fur babies are often treated like family.

From doggie birthday cakes in Wynwood to pup-friendly brunches in Fort Lauderdale, it’s clear: we love to celebrate our pets.

So if you’ve ever dressed your dog in a tutu or thrown a backyard party for your cat, know you’re not alone — and Holly’s quince just raised the bar.

Got a pet party story of your own? Share it with us — because in South Florida, every pet deserves their moment in the spotlight.