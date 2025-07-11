The 2025 Python Challenge Slithers Back to South Florida

South Florida’s wildest competition is back — and it’s not for the faint of heart. The 2025 Python Challenge is underway, inviting both pros and brave first-timers to help remove invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

These massive snakes — which can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh 200 pounds — are disrupting the natural ecosystem, devouring native wildlife and throwing off the Everglades’ delicate food chain.

This year’s challenge includes a new hunting ground: Everglades National Park. Participants must capture and humanely kill pythons for their entries to count. Prizes are up for grabs for the longest snake caught and the most removed overall.

More than a thrilling competition, the Python Challenge supports real conservation efforts and helps restore balance to one of Florida’s most important natural treasures.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Click here to register and learn more.