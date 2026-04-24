$30 Concert Tickets? Live Nation’s Summer Deal Sounds Too Good to Be True

Live Nation Summer of Live 2026 (Courtesy Live Nation)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Big concert energy without the big price tag is back. Live Nation is bringing back its “Summer of Live” promotion, offering $30 tickets to more than 4,000 concerts for a limited time.

The lineup is stacked, with artists like Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Machine Gun Kelly, Mötley Crüe, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Santana, The Doobie Brothers, Pitbull, and Kid Cudi all included in the deal.

Tickets officially go on sale Wednesday and will be available through May 5th, or until they’re gone. If you’re with T-Mobile, you can score early access starting the day before.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to hit a concert this summer… this is it.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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