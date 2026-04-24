$30 Concert Tickets? Live Nation’s Summer Deal Sounds Too Good to Be True

Big concert energy without the big price tag is back. Live Nation is bringing back its “Summer of Live” promotion, offering $30 tickets to more than 4,000 concerts for a limited time.

The lineup is stacked, with artists like Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Machine Gun Kelly, Mötley Crüe, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Santana, The Doobie Brothers, Pitbull, and Kid Cudi all included in the deal.

Tickets officially go on sale Wednesday and will be available through May 5th, or until they’re gone. If you’re with T-Mobile, you can score early access starting the day before.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to hit a concert this summer… this is it.