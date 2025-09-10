Adam Sandler Drops Dimes at the Kaseya Center After Miami Tour Stop

2006: Actor Adam Sandler shoots a basketball during an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live at MTV Times Square Studios June 22, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Adam Sandler wrapped his Miami stop the only way South Florida knows how—on the hardwood. After finishing his tour Sunday night, the comedy legend pulled up to the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat, and jumped straight into a pickup game.

The Happy Gilmore star didn’t just coast; he was dishing assists and knocking down shots alongside rising stars Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami fans know the Heat culture is about grinding, and Sandler proved he could hang with the energy.

Only in Miami do you finish a tour, then hit the same court where Wade, LeBron, and Jimmy Butler made history. Sandler showed he’s still got game—and South Florida loved every bucket.