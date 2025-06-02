All Aboard for Flavor: Brightline Launches New Food Hall at MiamiCentral

Brightline isn’t just about high-speed trains anymore — it’s about flavor, too. The sleek transit hub in downtown Miami is bringing the heat this summer with the launch of a brand-new food hall called Central Fare, set to open mid-June 2025.

After the original food hall quietly closed in 2022, many assumed it was gone for good. But Brightline is betting big on a local comeback, with 12 chef-driven concepts that celebrate Miami’s culinary creativity and culture. While the vendor list is still under wraps, the focus is clear: local talent, local flavor, local love.

Located inside MiamiCentral, the food hall aims to serve everyone — from office workers and commuters to tourists and downtown locals. And don’t expect a generic food court. Central Fare promises a neighborhood vibe with a mix of grab-and-go bites, fast-casual eats, and elevated dining experiences, all under one roof.

So whether you’re catching a train or just craving something local, Brightline’s new venture is turning MiamiCentral into a true destination — one plate at a time.