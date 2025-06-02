All Aboard for Flavor: Brightline Launches New Food Hall at MiamiCentral

Food hall lines up new eateries
Food hall lines up new eateries (Charlotte Business Journal)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Brightline isn’t just about high-speed trains anymore — it’s about flavor, too. The sleek transit hub in downtown Miami is bringing the heat this summer with the launch of a brand-new food hall called Central Fare, set to open mid-June 2025.

After the original food hall quietly closed in 2022, many assumed it was gone for good. But Brightline is betting big on a local comeback, with 12 chef-driven concepts that celebrate Miami’s culinary creativity and culture. While the vendor list is still under wraps, the focus is clear: local talent, local flavor, local love.

Located inside MiamiCentral, the food hall aims to serve everyone — from office workers and commuters to tourists and downtown locals. And don’t expect a generic food court. Central Fare promises a neighborhood vibe with a mix of grab-and-go bites, fast-casual eats, and elevated dining experiences, all under one roof.

So whether you’re catching a train or just craving something local, Brightline’s new venture is turning MiamiCentral into a true destination — one plate at a time.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!